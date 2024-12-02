Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rises By 32.8%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

IMOS opened at $19.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

