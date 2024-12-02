Short Interest in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Increases By 32.8%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Get Chewy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,373,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $40,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.