Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Decreases By 25.0%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CD Projekt Trading Up 1.9 %

CD Projekt stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

CD Projekt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.