Short Interest in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Declines By 15.4%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Captivision Stock Performance

Shares of Captivision stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,210. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Captivision has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Captivision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Captivision stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

