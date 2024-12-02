Short Interest in Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Rises By 27.9%

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Biora Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 119,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.27. Biora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biora Therapeutics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.