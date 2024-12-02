Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Rises By 26.9%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 86,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 822,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ BCDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 47,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,014. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.28.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

