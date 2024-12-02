Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Rises By 26.9%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 86,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 822,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BioCardia
BioCardia Stock Performance
BioCardia Company Profile
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioCardia
- Stock Average Calculator
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.