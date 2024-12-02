Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Increases By 23.0%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Price Performance

NASDAQ ATLCZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.05. 4,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,976. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.5781 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.