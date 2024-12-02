Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Expands By 15.2%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,933,700 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 7,757,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,080.6 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

