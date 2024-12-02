Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Decreases By 9.9%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,500 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 625,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,408.8 days.

Anglo American Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $30.05 on Monday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

