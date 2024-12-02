Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Drops By 6.0%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,369,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALSMY opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

