Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Drops By 6.0%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,369,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alstom Price Performance
ALSMY opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
Alstom Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alstom
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
- What does consumer price index measure?
- NVIDIA Invested in These 2 AI Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.