Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Grows By 27.2%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 709,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Agilysys Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $134.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.85. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $26,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,856.64. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $68,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,400.44. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,899. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 390.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.80.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

