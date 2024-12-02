Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Short Interest Update

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,226,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 113.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.15.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 876,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

