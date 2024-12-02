SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Up 53.7% in November

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,465,900 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the October 31st total of 953,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 287.4 days.

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of SEGXF remained flat at $10.21 during trading on Friday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.