Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 953.80 ($12.11) and last traded at GBX 953.60 ($12.11), with a volume of 1628276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 942.80 ($11.98).

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,821.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 876.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 869.60.

Scottish Mortgage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Scottish Mortgage’s payout ratio is -769.23%.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

