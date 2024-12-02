Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $28.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.08.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Schneider National stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
