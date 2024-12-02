Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,086 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

