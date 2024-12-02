Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,194 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.50.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $83,724,268.66. This trade represents a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $485.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.12 and its 200-day moving average is $425.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $492.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.