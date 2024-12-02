Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $114.92.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

