Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Restaurant Brands International worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,907,000 after purchasing an additional 536,124 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,732,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,398,000 after purchasing an additional 773,783 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,543,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,678,000 after purchasing an additional 518,795 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,144,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,615,000 after purchasing an additional 169,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,744,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,554,000 after purchasing an additional 227,203 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $69.61 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QSR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.