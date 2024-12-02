Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.19.

RVLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,360. The trade was a 39.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 581,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,870,621. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 156.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,982,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 238.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

