Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Republic Services by 179.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $218.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $159.38 and a one year high of $220.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

