Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,750 ($47.63) and last traded at GBX 3,749 ($47.62), with a volume of 706051125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,705 ($47.06).

Relx Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,624.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,561.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.66. The company has a market capitalization of £69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3,705.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Relx

In other Relx news, insider June Felix purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,504 ($44.51) per share, with a total value of £49,056 ($62,309.16). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

