Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Realty Income by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after buying an additional 3,112,560 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Realty Income by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Realty Income by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

NYSE O opened at $57.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.96%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

