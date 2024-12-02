Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 522,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Raksul Price Performance

Shares of Raksul stock remained flat at $6.41 on Friday. Raksul has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

Get Raksul alerts:

Raksul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Raksul Inc provides printing services in Japan. The company offers printing for office/industry supplies, such as labels, clothing, stationary, mobile phone peripherals, bags, and cardboard and packaging materials; and flyers, business cards, booklets, envelopes, postcards, etc. It also provides local advertising services through inserted leaflets, posting, direct mails, TV commercials, and websites.

Receive News & Ratings for Raksul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raksul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.