Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 522,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Raksul Price Performance
Shares of Raksul stock remained flat at $6.41 on Friday. Raksul has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.
Raksul Company Profile
