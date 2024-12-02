QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Arthedge Capital Management LLC

Arthedge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the quarter. QuantumScape comprises about 2.7% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 475.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QS stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. HSBC raised QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QS

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $1,151,697.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,517,592.17. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 58,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $335,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,067.16. This represents a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.