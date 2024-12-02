Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,300 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of LGI Homes worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 27.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

LGI Homes Stock Down 0.7 %

LGIH stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $136.89.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $651.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.27 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

