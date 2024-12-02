Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,900 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in monday.com were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $285.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.00. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $324.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.00, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on monday.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.81.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

