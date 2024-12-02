ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.37 and last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 19881195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 3.2 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7475 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
