ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.37 and last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 19881195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7475 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.6% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

