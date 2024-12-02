Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.38 and last traded at $121.25, with a volume of 275589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.48.

POST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,052,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Post by 21.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 51.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 419,945 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

