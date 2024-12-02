Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.38 and last traded at $121.25, with a volume of 275589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
POST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Post
Post Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,052,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Post by 21.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 51.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 419,945 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Post
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.