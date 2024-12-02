Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,384.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 156,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,815 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,755,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $189.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. This represents a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

