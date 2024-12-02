Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1 Million Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 45,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $166.54 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.91.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

