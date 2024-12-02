Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 87,412 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSH. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $1,080,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $906,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 100,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,268 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE VSH opened at $19.10 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.