Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 66 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $4,023,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NVR by 1,869.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 21.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 569.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Trading Up 0.5 %

NVR opened at $9,235.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9,395.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,650.63. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,052.58 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $125.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

