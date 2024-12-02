Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

