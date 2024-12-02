Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

