Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires 24,103 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 3,518.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Calavo Growers worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVGW. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.24 million, a PE ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

