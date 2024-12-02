Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells $763,073.10 in Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 91,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $763,073.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,797,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,362,940.95. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 97,266 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $845,241.54.

On Friday, November 22nd, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 73,321 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $626,894.55.

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK opened at $8.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.46 million. Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 66.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,272 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 19.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,606 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,685,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 326,890 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

