PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the October 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

