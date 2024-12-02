Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 17472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Persimmon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4829 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

