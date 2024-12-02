Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Insider Jeffrey(Jeff) Quartermaine Purchases 677,285 Shares

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey(Jeff) Quartermaine acquired 677,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,774,486.70 ($1,152,264.09).
Perseus Mining Price Performance
Perseus Mining Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Perseus Mining’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 8th. Perseus Mining’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perseus Mining
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.