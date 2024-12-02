Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Insider Jeffrey(Jeff) Quartermaine Purchases 677,285 Shares

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey(Jeff) Quartermaine acquired 677,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,774,486.70 ($1,152,264.09).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Perseus Mining’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 8th. Perseus Mining’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

