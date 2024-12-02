Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of PYNKF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.35. 8,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

