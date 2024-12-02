Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.93. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,592. This represents a 14.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,517 shares of company stock worth $3,524,339. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $505,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 445.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 350,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 286,268 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 647.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,440,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 206,500 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

