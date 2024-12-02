PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 100.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $114.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.27. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $210.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

MMYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.