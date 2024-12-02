PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 37,242 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,894,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after acquiring an additional 836,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36,925.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 694,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 382,539 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after buying an additional 223,094 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 157,741 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $437,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,205.25. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,232.56. This trade represents a 53.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,390. 54.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.71 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
