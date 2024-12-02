PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 37,242 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,894,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after acquiring an additional 836,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36,925.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 694,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 382,539 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after buying an additional 223,094 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 157,741 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $437,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,205.25. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,232.56. This trade represents a 53.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,390. 54.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.71 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

