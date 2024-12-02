PDT Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,158.25. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $566,629.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,620.77. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,360,428 shares of company stock valued at $244,916,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKT stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

