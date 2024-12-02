PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.89. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.