PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 70,261 Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Ero Copper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ero Copper by 19.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Ero Copper during the second quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Ero Copper Price Performance

NYSE:ERO opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Ero Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.