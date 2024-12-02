PDT Partners LLC Boosts Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,569,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,228 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EE opened at $30.97 on Monday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

