Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 25,567 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $117.96 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

