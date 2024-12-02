Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 49,456 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 456.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $219,393.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $18,253.65. This trade represents a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,411.74. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,226 shares of company stock worth $314,838 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

